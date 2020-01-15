Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. 7,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,413. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

