WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) Trading 1.1% Higher

WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.84, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.57% of WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AXJL)

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

