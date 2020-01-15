WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, 38 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8163 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter.

