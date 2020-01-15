WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.