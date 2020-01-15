WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.70

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.70 and traded as high as $72.66. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7914 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFJ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,823,000.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

