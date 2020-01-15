WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTMF. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,193,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 60.7% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

