WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, 1,792 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 185,245 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period.

