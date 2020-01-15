Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.55

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.55 and traded as high as $38.60. Woolworths Group shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 2,271,213 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$37.75 and its 200 day moving average is A$36.58.

About Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

