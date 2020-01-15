WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a C$90.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.15.

TSE WSP traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$94.26. 146,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,464. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$62.56 and a 52-week high of C$95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$88.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.65.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

