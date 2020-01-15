W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:WTI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $721.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

