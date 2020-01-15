Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.29

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.29 and traded as high as $36.39. Yelp shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 34,406 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 44.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,745 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Yelp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

