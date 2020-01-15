Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $134.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $139.30 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $140.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $600.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $604.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $666.26 million, with estimates ranging from $628.36 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $140.41. 18,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,383. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

