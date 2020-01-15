Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Digi International posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. First Analysis upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 3,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

