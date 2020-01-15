Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.19. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

