Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $5,722,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,383,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,067. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

