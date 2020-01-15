Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. NVIDIA has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

