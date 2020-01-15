Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will post $706.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.20 million and the highest is $707.50 million. BioScrip posted sales of $183.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million.

BIOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioScrip currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of BIOS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,219. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

