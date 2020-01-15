Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will post $706.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.20 million and the highest is $707.50 million. BioScrip posted sales of $183.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.
On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioScrip.
BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million.
Shares of BIOS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,219. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioScrip Company Profile
BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.
