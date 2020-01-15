Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

CTL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,335. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

