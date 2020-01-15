Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.50 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce sales of $198.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.54 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $752.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.20 million to $754.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,985,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,488,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,806,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,029. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

