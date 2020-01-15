Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.18. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

