Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Eastside Distilling reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 90.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit