Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Eastside Distilling reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 90.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

