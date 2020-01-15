Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.