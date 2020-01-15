Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 104,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.