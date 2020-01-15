Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
