Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.71. 4,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

