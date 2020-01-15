Zacks Investment Research Lowers Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to Sell

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

