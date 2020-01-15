Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Hold

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 236,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,343. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

