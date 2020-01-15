Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

