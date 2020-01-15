Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.10

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

