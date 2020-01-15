ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 550,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZIX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ZIX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 631,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

