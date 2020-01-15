Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 5.2%

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.78 and last traded at $76.94, approximately 3,958,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,873,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $725,995.20. Insiders sold a total of 341,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,677,605 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.