Zoomba Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Zoomba has a market cap of $1,306.00 and $10.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00152911 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.