$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 243,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $797.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

