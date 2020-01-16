$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rambus by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 9,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,262. Rambus has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

