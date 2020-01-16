$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HCCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $676.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

