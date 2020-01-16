$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. VICI Properties also posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 13.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 163,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.