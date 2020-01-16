$0.58 EPS Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.63. Meritor posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meritor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 601.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,018. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.