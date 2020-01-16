$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

