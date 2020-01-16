$0.64 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

CPB opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after buying an additional 893,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after buying an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $39,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 76,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.