-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

MYOV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 399,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $306,350.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 41,304 shares worth $644,009. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,733,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2,146.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 382,195 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

