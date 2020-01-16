-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) to post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of Can-Fite Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 454,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,627. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

