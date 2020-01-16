$1.08 EPS Expected for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. 1-800-Flowers.Com posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1-800-Flowers.Com.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,802,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.