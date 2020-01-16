-$1.23 EPS Expected for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($4.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

CBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,288. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

