$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $93.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 146.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zogenix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 186,119 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,096,000.

ZGNX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,242. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

