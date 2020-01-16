$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Kemper reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 89,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kemper by 475.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 477.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 135,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.