$1.97 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

BBU stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,927. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.