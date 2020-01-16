$100.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce sales of $100.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $95.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $403.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.86 million to $404.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $423.17 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $425.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.28. 1,152,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,583. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,178 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% during the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.