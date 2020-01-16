1,015 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4,592.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 121,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $11,757,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,105,000 after acquiring an additional 90,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.54. 228,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $106.62 and a one year high of $129.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.