105,500 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,943,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,666,589. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

