10,976 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 4,685,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,746. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86 and a beta of -1.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

