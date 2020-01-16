$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,955. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.